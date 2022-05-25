KDSG to collaborate with ZEDA on education affairs

The Zaria Education Development Association (ZEDA) said it would be collaborating with Kaduna State Government in area of education toward the preparation of JAMB , WAEC and NECO examinationThe Chairman , Central working Committee of the Association, Dr Abdul- Alimi Bello, disclosed this in an interview with newsmen in kaduna shortly after a meeting with Gov. Nasir El-rufaiHe said the aim of the visit was to brief El-rufai who is also a member of ZEDA, on the proposal for the next general election and annual general meeting and also 30th anniversary of the association scheduled for November

.Dr Alimi further expressed appreciation for the honour granted to them and the opportunity to discuss areas of interest, especially in the education sector of the state.He said the outcome of the meeting was a very successful one and fruitful discussion while looking forward for more collaboration with the Ministry of Education.

He also attested to the tireless efforts of the state government in contributing to the development of Zaria and it’s environment.ZEDA is a non-profit but voluntary and community-based association dedicated to the improvement of education in Zaria environs and Nigeria in general.The association was established on Dece. 5, 1992 and is registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

