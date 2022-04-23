KDSG swears in acting chief Judge , Grand Kadi

By Hussaina Yakubu

The Kaduna State Government on Friday swore-in Justice Muhammad Tukur Muazu Aliyu as the Acting Chief Judge of the state and Alhaji Abdurrahman Umar Abubakar as the Grand Kadi.

In his remark, Gov. Nasir El-Rufai implored them to be more committed and to fear God in the discharge of their duties.

He appealed to the relations and friends of the two appointees not to put them under pressure in the course of their assignments.

According to the governor, there is the need to support them with prayers for adequate service delivery.

El-Rufai thanked the retiring Chief Judge Muhammad Lawal Bello for his distinguished service to the state.

In an interview shortly after the ceremony, the Acting Chief Judge, Aliyu, assured the governor that he would ensure that the judiciary was governed according to the provisions of the constitution and the relevant laws.

“Justice is the issue of the court and we will ensure that justice is given to the people without fear or favour.

On his part, the new Grand Kadi Abubakar expressed appreciation to the government for finding them worthy of the appointments.

He said it was also their duty within the law to justify the appointments, adding that they would do their best to deliver on their mandates. (NAN)

