KDSG spends N121bn in five years on healthcare

Kaduna State Government is committed to guaranteeing health and wellness of all its citizens because access basic healthcare is not just fundamental to human development but a basic right.

government has demonstrated this commitment by spending N121.3bn on health sector in last five years.

Deputy Governor, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe who made this known at 2021 graduation of 3rd cohort of the Health Academy, also said government has spent N121.3 on the health sector in the last five years.

Dr Balarabe who was a guest at the occasion which held virtually, further said investments are aimed at better outcomes in the health sector of Kaduna state.

‘’ 2016, the state has maintained a budgetary allocation of 16% and above for the health sector, devoting the sum of N 121.36 in the five years of this administration,’’ she added.

According to the Deputy Governor, the budgetary allocation has enabled the state “to implement healthcare programmes, expand healthcare infrastructure, staff strength, expand access and improve the quality of healthcare services across all levels.’’

“All these point to our commitment towards guaranteeing the healthcare and wellness of our people. For us as a government, health care is not fundamental to any human development, but a basic right for every citizen and we are committed to deliver on this,’’ she added.

The Deputy Governor who is also a medical doctor, maintained that ‘’ it is crucial to develop the capacity of health professionals at the management and senior levels. ‘’

According to her, the training will go a long way towards improving their knowledge, skills and productivity as professionals in the delivery of healthcare services.

While congratulating the 30 participants of the programme which had 15 participants from Kaduna state, Dr. Balarabe noted that, “training programmes are valuable tools in enhancing performance.

The Deputy Governor advised governments to go beyond providing office equipment and focus on developing capacity to achieve better healthcare outcomes.

“With the new information, ideas and skills, you can confidently face the future and exhibit leadership qualities through developing and implementing strategies that will meet the healthcare needs of the population we all serve”, she added.

She therefore commended the Health Leadership Academy (HLA) for stepping in to fill the vacuum by creating the platform for leadership capacity development for the ’s health sector.

