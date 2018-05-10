Alhaji Zubairu Abubakar, Assistant Director, Kaduna State Ministry of Works, on Thursday, said a total of N2.9 billion had been earmarked for the ongoing road construction in Kubau and Soba Local Government Areas.

Abubakar made the disclosure in an interview with Journalists while on a physical assessment of the projects.

The crew of Journalists were on project monitoring tour of Kubau and Soba local government areas to ascertain the levels of execution.

He said the projects in various stages of completion include the 25km Anchau-Dutsenwai road and 20km Maraban Kubau-Kubau road awarded at N2.1 billion and which have reached 65 per cent completion.

He said the project , awarded to H & M Construction Company in December 2015, had completion period of 18 months.

The assistant director said that the roads which were constructed more than 30 years ago had deteriorated in the last 15 years.

Abubakar added that the 8.5km Rahama-Danwata road awarded at N600 million would be completed within two months.

“The contractor had finished leveling, culverts have been constructed and they have completed laying and this indicated 80 per cent completion.

“Kwanar Manzu-Soba road spanning 2.2km was awarded at N188 million with six culverts and a bridge and had already been completed.

“The road which is 100 per cent completed will serve as a bye-pass to Soba town to ease movement of both humans and goods,” he said.

A cross section of the people interviewed expressed appreciation to the government for the projects.

Malam Babayo Gurjiya-Gadas thanked Gov. Nasir El-Rufa’i for developing rural communities.

He said the Anchau-Dutsenwai road had been in deplorable condition for almost two decades, adding that many administrations made several promises to rehabilitate the road without success.

Similarly, Malam Ayuba Is’haqa of Danwate village commended the government for the project.

Also reacting, Usman Haruna and Dele Danwata said before the rehabilitation, most residents found it very difficult to use the road especially during rainy season.

They however appealed to the state government to extend the road rehabilitation to Yelwa – Bakin Kogi road to give communities there a sense of belonging.

In a related development, the Vice Principal, Government Girls Science Secondary School, Soba, Malam Sama’ila Yakubu has appreciated the state government for rehabilitating the school.

“Honestly, I have no qualifying words to thank this government, because by the time we came, the students’ hostel condition was highly pathetic.

“But now following the renovation by the state government, almost 90 per cent of work in the hostels is completed, we are highly grateful. We also received sets of chairs for our classes.

“However, part of the hostel areas are yet to be touched, therefore, we are calling on the contractors to come back to site,” Yakubu said.

The Vice Principal also called on the government to assist the school with potable water as the existing boreholes had dried up and both staff and students suffer daily searching for water.

He also requested for a generating set for use during the night and the rehabilitation of the collapsed school fence.

“At the back of the school, the fence has collapsed, and people arbitrarily enter the school through the place which is generating fear and insecurity to the school.” (NAN)