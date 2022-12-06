KDSG seeks support of National Defence College on ending insecurity

By Hussaina Yakubu

Kaduna State government has appealed to the National Defence College, Abuja, to support its efforts towards ending security threats affecting the state.

The state Acting Governor, Hadiza Balarabe, made the appeal when she received participants of the Senior Officers Course 31 of the National Defence College, Abuja, who are on a study tour in Kaduna State, led by Brig.-Gen Obinna Godwin.

She explained that the state is working immensely to address the challenges and also stressed on the need for collaborative efforts to bring the scourge to an end.

Balarabe lamented damages cursed by insecurities bedeviling the state, particularly in the rural communities, saying it may leads to food insufficiency.

“Kaduna state has experienced some devastating security challenges, banditry, kidnappings, terrorism. This has impacted hugely on the lives of people. Those in the rural areas have been impacted more because they have been threatened by these terrorists refusing them to farm and so many other things,” She said.

The Acting Governor wished the delegation successful study tour.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after the visit, Godwin, the team leader and also the Director, Higher Military Organsation and Operation, said the visit was to brief the state government about its study tour with the theme: “Building Socio-economy Resilience, in the Contemporary Security Environment”, with focus on Kaduna state.

The Team expressed satisfaction with the ongoing developments in Kaduna state and also appreciated the state’s supports given to different security agencies in the state towards protecting lives and property of its citizens.

He said while in Kaduna, the team will visit many strategic locations and interact with MDAs and officials of government on the theme “Building Socio-Economic Resilience in the Contemporary Security Environment: Kaduna State in perspective”.

He commended the Acting Governor, Dr Hadiza, for being a leader for women in Nigeria’s political class.

He noted that “it is clear from the giant stride that Kaduna has made that you have supported the governor and that your input in making sure that Kaduna state remains at the top in the effort to develop Nigeria, has been of good value to the state”. (NAN)