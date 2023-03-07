KDSG restates readiness to continue uplifting women’s living standard 

By Hussaina Yakubu

The Kaduna State Government has reemphasided its readiness to continue uplifting the living standard of women in the state.

The state Deputy Governor, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe, stated this at the All Progressive Congress (APC) Women Engagement and Empowerment Programme(WEEP) on Monday in Kaduna.

She said over 1000 women across the 255 wards in the state benefited from the empowerment programme initiated by her office.

The items distributed included deep freezers, generator sets, sewing and granding machines.

Presenting the items to the beneficiaries, the Deputy Governor said the aim of the programme was to make the women to become self reliant.

Dr Balarabe urged the beneficiaries to make good use of the items for their benefit and that of their families

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some of the beneficiaries which included people with special needs.

She said the gesture was in partnership with the state government, Sen Uba Sani, Minister of budget and National Planing and some state’s political appointees.

Balarabe appreciated the women for their continued support and presence at the event.

She emphasised the need for the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the items to empower themselves but not to sell them. (NAN)