KDSG releases locations of temporary neighbourhood markets

The management of the Kaduna Markets Development and Management Company(KMDMC) has released the list of locations of temporary neighbourhood markets that will become operational on Saturday, 2nd May 2020.

A statement by Muhammad Hafiz Bayero, the Managing Director of KMDMC, said that the decision follows the directive of the Kaduna State Government that all major markets will be closed and be replaced temporary neighbourhood markets while the Quarantine Orders are in force.

‘’The temporary markets are located in public facilities which have been selected to foster easy access and remove the need for long commutes to get essentials. Traders in food and essentials will be allocated space to sell their goods in these markets which shall operate from 10am to 4pm,’’ he said.

According to him, ‘’traders and customers are required to wear facemasks and observe social distancing within these temporary markets,’’ adding that ‘’security agencies will enforce compliance with required conditions and ensure that business is conducted in an atmosphere of law and order.’’

The list which comprises schools in Kaduna North, Kaduna South, Igabi local and governments, has Unguwan Romi Primary School, Gonin Gora Primary School, Nasarawa LEA Primary School and Narayi Primary School in Chikun local government area.

Other locations in Chikun area council include Sabon Tasha Primary School, LEA Kudenda, Primary School, Rido, Primary School at NNPC Junction, Unguwan Boro Secondary School and GDSS Narayi.

In Kaduna South local government, the neighbourhood markets will be located at Barnawa LEA 1, Barnawa LEA 2, LEA Maichibi Television, LEA Babban Dodo and Government Secondary School, Kakuri.

Other locations of the temporary markets are LEA Chawai Road Unguwan Sanusi, LEA 1 and 2 Unguwan Muazu, LEA Kargi, Government Secondary School Richifa Street, Tudun Wada and LEA Kurmin Mashi

The rest locations in Kaduna South local government include LEA Kinkinau,LEA Kagoro Road and LEA Badikko.

In Kaduna North local government area, Tafawa Balewa Government Secondary School, Kabala, LEA Unguwan Rimi 1 and 2. LEA Unguwan Sarki (Black and White) and LEA Kawo will host the temporary markets.

Similarly, the markets will be located LEA Badarawa, LEA Malali, LEA Maiduguri Road, LEA Katsina Road and LEA Kigo Road, including LEA Abakpa and LEA Hayin Banki as well as LEA Rafin Guza and Capital School.

The statement further said that the markets will be located LEA Lokoja Road, Government Secondary School Makarfi Road, LEA Shawai and Government Secondary School Rigasa in Igabi local government area.

Bayero further said that Model Primary School Mando, Government Secondary School Rigachikun, Mamman Jalo Primary Schoo and GGSS Rigasa as well as LEA Barakallahu, including Permanent Market Site by Rail Station and LEA Hayin Dan Mani will host the markets in Igabi area counci