KDSG relaxes curfew in Kaura, Jema’a LGAs 

By Mohammed Tijjani

The Kaduna State Government (KDSG), says it has relaxed the 24-hour curfew it had earlier imposed on Kaura and Jema’a Local Government Areas of the state.



The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, made the announcement in a statement issued on Thursday in Kaduna.



Aruwan said, with this development, the curfew is now in force from 6pm to 6am.

According to him, the decision to relax the curfew was reached after a review of the security situation presented by the security agencies at a peace engagement.



“By this development, there will be movement in the areas from 6am to 6pm, while the curfew is to be observed from 6pm to 6am daily.



“The government wishes to reiterate that the initial declaration of the 24-hour curfew was to avert the escalation of violence.”

Aruwan said that monitoring of the situation will continue.



“Should security assessments necessitate it, the government will not hesitate to revert to a 24-hour curfew,” he said. (NAN)

