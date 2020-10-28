KDSG relaxes curfew in 23 LGAs

The Kaduna State Government (KDSG) has relaxed the curfew imposed in 23 Local Government Areas from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00p.m., effective Thursday.

Mr Samuel Aruwan, the state Commissioner for Internal and Home Affairs, made the disclosure in a statement issued in Kaduna on Wednesday.

According to him, citizens are free to move about to pursue their lawful businesses from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., starting from Thursday.

“Movement is, however, restricted during the night time,” he said.

The review, he said, would reflect in all the 23 LGAs of the state.

Aruwan appealed to residents of the state to remain vigilant, report criminals and continue to cooperate with security agencies. (NAN)