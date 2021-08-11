KDSG redeploys Solicitor General as Deputy Chief of Staff

Kaduna State Government has redeployed the Solicitor General and Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Justice, Mr Chris Umar to the position of Deputy Chief of Staff for Legislative Matters to Governor Nasir El Rufai.

A statement issued by Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Mr Muyiwa Adekeye on Wednesday noted that ‘’this is the fifth position in which the versatile Mr. Umar will be serving since he joined the Kaduna State Government as Special Adviser-Legal Matters in 2015.’’

The statement recalled that Umar has been Acting Secretary/Legal Adviser of the Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service (KADIRS) and Deputy Chief of Staff to Deputy Governor Barnabas Yusuf Bala before his deployment as Solicitor-General/Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Justice during the first term of Malam Nasir El-Rufai.

‘’Chris Umar has two decades of post-call experience spanning private practice, consultancy, and public service,’’ the Special Adviser said.

According to him, the new Deputy Chief of Staff for Legislative Matters earned his Bachelor of Law degree from the University of Abuja, before joining Emmanuel Toro and Company, a foremost legal firm in 2003, where he rose to become the Head of the Abuja office in 2014.

Adekeye said that Umar ‘’ has a master’s degree in Industrial and Labour Relations from Kaduna State University, a Certificate of Proficiency in Alternative Dispute Resolution, and a Certificate in Legislative Drafting from the Institute of Advanced Legal Studies, University of London.

‘’In addition to being a member of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Mr Umar is also a member of the Commonwealth Association of Legislative Drafters, Association of Professional Negotiators and Mediators and the Chartered Institute of Arbitration, United Kingdom,’’ he said.

The statement further said that the ‘’ new Deputy Chief of Staff Legislative Matters has attended the Adaptive Leadership course of the Harvard Kennedy School.’’

