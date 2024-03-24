KDSG receives 200-man Police special squad, 2 APCs 

The Kaduna State Government (KDSG), said it has received two Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) and a 200-man highly trained Special Squad of the Nigerian Police Force deployed to the state.

Gov. Uba Sani made the announcement in a statement he issued in Kaduna on Sunday.

Sani said , “Today, I received two Armored Personnel Carriers (APCs) and 200 highly trained members of the Special Squad of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) deployed to Kaduna State by the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun,

”This is to strengthen the fight against terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and other forms of criminality.

”This is a promise fulfilled. During his last visit to Kaduna State, the I-G promised to send equipment and personnel to strengthen the fighting capability and efficiency of the Nigeria Police Force in Kaduna state.

“We thank the I-G for his outstanding service and support to Kaduna state.

“We also appreciate Mr President for providing focused leadership at this trying time in Nigeria’s history and ensuring the safe return of the Kuriga school children.”

Sani explained that before receiving the APCs and the special squad, a closed-door meeting with the members of the Core Security Council and community leaders from Kuriga, Chikun LG was held. (NAN)

By Mohammed Tijjani