KDSG reaffirms readiness to collaborate with Kaduna NUJ

The Kaduna State Government on Wednesday reaffirmed its readiness to collaborate with the state council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), to enable the state forge ahead.

Mr. Muyiwa Adekeye, Senior Special Adviser to the governor on Media and Communication, stated this when officials of Kaduna State Council of the NUJ visited him.

Adekeye explained that the priority of government was to ensure that people were informed adequately about government policies and programmes in the state.

“I want to extoll the virtues and the roles of the media in keeping the people abreast of developments around them, as well as building their capacity through information sharing.

“The state government has in the past trained Public Relations Officers (PROs), Directors and Permanent Secretaries of ministries, as well as journalists for effective communication of the government’s policies.

“I assure you that Kaduna Government will redouble its efforts to ensure that good working relationship is sustained between the State and the NUJ,” the media aide said.

Earlier, Mrs Asma’u Halilu, Chairman, Nigeria Union of Journalists, Kaduna State Council, had also assured the state government of her administration’s commitment to promote professionalism that journalism was known for.

She said that the council would not in any way support journalism of bigotry, unfairness, and fake news. (NAN)

