KDSG not involved in decision to pull out of ASUU strike – KASU 

The Management of Kaduna State University (KASU), says the Kaduna State Government has nothing to do with its decision to pull out of the ongoing trike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The Management of the University stated this in a statement, signed by the university’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Adamu Bargo, and made available to newsmen in Kaduna on Wednesday.The management was reacting to a report by some sections of the media that the Gov. Nasir El-Rufai-led administration has coerced the university’s Management into resuming academic activities.“The management of the university will like to reiterate and take responsibility on the decision to pull out of the ASUU strike. The Kaduna State Government is not involved in this decision.“The report that management was forced to resume academic activities is fake news, a handiwork of mischief makers.According to the university management, the recent announcement on the resumption of academic activities is in line with the Academic Calendar that stipulates continuation of lectures effective from May 9, 2022.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the management of the university, on April 26, announced that academic activities will resume on May 9 for the second semester of the 2020/2021 academic session.ASUU began an industrial action in February to press home its demand for the implementation of its 2009 renegotiated agreement with the Federal Government. (NAN)

