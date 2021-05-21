The Kaduna State Government has expressed shock over the death Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru and other senior military officers in a plane crash in Kaduna on Friday evening.

The Commissioner for Security and Home Affairs,Mr Samuel Aruwan in a statement on Friday in Kaduna quoted the state Gov. Nadir El-Rufai as saying that Attahiru’s death had robbed Nigeria a great icon.El-Rufai said that Attahiru was a shining star, whose sudden death had robbed Nigeria of an officer striving to bring new drive to secure the country against terrorists and other threats to national security.

The governor said that the news of Attahiru’s death had left him deeply shaken, with a sense of great personal loss, coming so soon after his appointment had brought immense pride and a sense of hope to the people of Kaduna State.

El Rufai on behalf of the Government and People of Kaduna Stateextended his condolences to President Muhammadu Buhari, the military, especially the Nigerian Army, and the family of Attahiru, as well as the families of all the officers, who lost their lives in this national tragedy.

He prayed to Allah to forgive their shortcomings, grant them eternal rest, and comfort their families as the nation grapples with this colossal and very painful loss.(NAN).

