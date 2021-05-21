KDSG mourns Gen Attahiru, others

The Kaduna State Government has expressed shock over the   Chief Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru and other senior military officers in a plane  crash in Kaduna on Friday evening.

The Commissioner Security and Home Affairs,Mr Samuel Aruwan in a statement on Friday in Kaduna quoted the state Gov. Nadir El-Rufai as saying Attahiru’s  had robbed Nigeria a great icon.El-Rufai said Attahiru was a shining star, whose sudden had robbed Nigeria an officer striving to bring new drive to secure the country against terrorists and other threats to national security.

The governor said the news Attahiru’s had left him deeply shaken, with a sense great personal loss, coming so soon after his appointment had brought immense pride and a sense hope to the people of Kaduna State.

El Rufai on behalf of the Government and People of Kaduna Stateextended his condolences to President Muhammadu Buhari, the military, especially the Army, and the of Attahiru, as well as the families of all the officers, who lost lives in this national tragedy.

He prayed to Allah to forgive shortcomings, grant them eternal rest, and comfort families as the nation grapples with this colossal and painful loss.(NAN).

