KDSG  lifts curfew imposed on Kaduna, Zaria

By Mohammed Tijjani

The Kaduna State Government ,(KDSG) said Its has lifted the current 6pm to 8am curfew impoeed on Kaduna and Zaria cities.



The Overseeing Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, announced this in a statement issued on Tuesday in Kaduna.

Aruwan said, “After an extensive review of the security situation in Kaduna and Zaria towns and their environs, the State Security Council under the leadership of Gov. Uba Sani has removed the current 6pm to 8am curfew completely.



“The removal of the curfew is effective immediately, from today Tuesday, August 13.

He said with this development, law-abiding citizens were free to move and engage in legitimate activities in Kaduna and Zaria towns and their environs with no restriction.



“The State Security Council during the extensive assessment held last night unanimously recommended the removal of the curfew and reiterated its commitment to the security and safety of the citizenry in Kaduna State.

“The Security Council also warned that processions or gatherings must be verified with the relevant agencies to avoid any breakdown of law and order, and for the overall security of the general public, ” Aruwan said.

He said that the council further disclosed that security forces would continue to be on the lookout for threats to public peace, and would prosecute persons or groups posing such threats.

“Gov. Sani, presiding over the briefing, commended the leadership of the security agencies, religious and traditional leaders, and all critical stakeholders for the roles they played in containing the unfortunate events which followed the protest in Kaduna and Zaria.

“The Governor assured the critical stakeholders of his inclusive and participatory stance, and that he would continue to engage them towards ensuring the peace, unity and development of the state, “Aruwan said (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)