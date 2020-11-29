KDSG is expanding access to education through Satellite campuses—Dep. Gov

Deputy Governor of Kaduna State, Dr Hadiza Balarabe has said that government was expanding access to tertiary education for its citizens by establishing Satellite campuses in all the Local Government Areas of the state.

The Deputy Governor, who disclosed this when she received the National Executive Council of the Conference of Alumni Association of Nigerian Universities (CAANU) at the weekend, also said that Kaduna State University (KASU) will soon relocate to its permanent site at Rigachikun, along Kaduna – Zaria road.

Dr Balarabe revealed that the Procurement Monitoring Council of the state government had approved the construction of several structures at the KASU permanent site in order to fast track the relocation.

According to her, Kaduna state places premium emphasis on human capital development and that explained why the Malam Nasir El-Rufai administration had been devoting 26 percent of its annual budget to education in the past five years.

The Deputy Governor also said that Kaduna state government has made 12 years basic education free for all children in the state, in line with its vision of securing the future of the state and developing its human capital.

Dr Balarabe, who thanked the CAANU for the courtesy visit, noted the key role of alumni associations in the education ecosystem as they provided needed support to their Alma Mata.

Earlier, the National President of CAANU, Prof. Ahmed Tijjani Mora, told the Deputy Governor that they were in Kaduna State for the association’s 4th Quarterly Delegates Conference being hosted by KASU. (NAN)