KDSG inaugurates committee on monitoring of Tudun Biri  intervention funds

Gov. Uba Sani of Kaduna State has inaugurated a special Implementation and Monitoring Mechanism Committee to oversee the disbursement of funds to the vcitms of the Tudun Biri drone attacks.

It will also ensure accountability and fairness in the disbursement of all interventions provided towards the rehabilitation of the survivors and families of the deceased.

This is contained in a statement by Sani’s Chief Press Secretary, Mohammed Shehu, on Sunday in Kaduna .

Shehu quoted Sani as praising the proactive interventions taken by relevant agencies in the aftermath of the drone bomb mishap.

He further reiterated the importance of accountability and openness in the entire process of disbursing funds and other special interventions provided for the people of Tudun Biri in Igabi Local Government.

“The Federal Government , National Assembly, Nigerian Governors’ Forum, corporate organizations, and well-meaning Nigerians have made donations and announced intervention programmes.

”They are aimed at bringing succour to the distressed community, rebuilding the community, and giving the people renewed hope and sense of security,”he said.

Sani said as a responsive, responsible and accountable government, they must take a keen interest in how donations and intervention programmes for the Tudun Biri community were disbursed and executed.

“We want to ensure that the donations go to the actual beneficiaries. We want to monitor the implementation of the projects to ensure their speedy and effective implementation.

“This committee has therefore been constituted for the purpose of accountability, inclusivity and transparency,”he said

According to him, the committee will serve as the Implementation and Monitoring Mechanism for Tudun Biri projects and funds.

Sani said that the committee is to be headed by the Deputy Governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, while its membership has been drawn from the representatives of victims of the unfortunate Tudun Biri incident, especially the next of kins of the departed and injured,

Others are the community, religious and political leaders from the Igabi Local Government and the state government.

He explained that the terms of reference for the committee include developing a database of the injured and the next of kins of the victims of the unfortunate military drone attack.

Sani added, “They will take inventory of all the donations made by the Federal Government, National Assembly, Nigeria Governors’ Forum, corporate organisations and well-meaning Nigerians.”

He added that the committee would also develop a framework for disbursement of the funds and ensure the prompt disbursement to the actual beneficiaries.

Sani added that the committee would also liaise with relevant Federal and state Government agencies for the effective execution of intervention projects for the Tudun Biri community.

According to the governor, the committee will also be submitting monthly reports on the work of the committee.

Sani urged the members of the committee to discharge their responsibilities with diligence, integrity, fairness and dedication to service for the benefit of the survivors and the community at large.(NAN)

By Hussaina Yakubu

