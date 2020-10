KDSG imposes curfew on parts of Chikun, Kaduna South LGAs

The Kaduna State Government has declared 24-hour curfew in some communities in Kaduna South and Chikun Local Government areas, effective immediately.

The areas are Barnawa, Kakuri, and Television in Kaduna South Local Government Area and Maraban Rido, Sabon Tasha, Narayi and Ungwan Romi of Chikun Local Government Area.

A statement by Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs Saturday, 24th October 2020 said security agencies have been directed to arrest and prosecute anyone found violating the curfew and those responsible for breakdown of law and order.

Security agencies have further been directed to effect the arrest and prosecution of anyone found looting and destroying properties, Aruwan said.

“KDSG strongly condemns the concerted incitement being done on social media. The government appeals to all our communities to reject incitement and resist the attempt to create chaos and anarchy, ” the statement said.

