KDSG faults NBS report on Foreign Direct Investment

Kaduna state has faulted the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) report for the four quarters of 2021, which included the state among the 24 states that failed to attract any Foreign Direct Investment last year.

In a statement issued by the Executive Secretary of Kaduna Investment Promotion Agency(KADIPA) Khalil Nur Khalil on Tuesday, the government pointed out that the state’s capital importation for the year 2021 was not captured in the report.

Khalil argued that the state had attracted Zipline, a United States-based medical drone supply company, whose business address is in Lagos State but operates in Kaduna state.

In the report, NBS disclosed that the value of capital importation into Nigeria dropped from $9.68 billion in 2020, to $6.7 billion in 2021.

