KDSG expresses regret over prolonged Kaduna-Abuja highway gridlock

By Mohammed Tijjani

The Kaduna State Government has expressed regret over the prolonged gridlock experienced by commuters on the Kaduna-Abuja Highway over the last few days..



The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan made this known in a statement issued on Friday in Kaduna .



Aruwan said it was regrettable that citizens plying the route over the last few days had experienced severe hardship and discomfort due to the gridlock.



Aruwan said, “The Kaduna State Government is in discussions with Julius Berger PLC, and other relevant agencies towards ensuring that obstructions were promptly cleared and the gridlock be eased for normal movement of traffic, as soon as possible.



“The government once more reiterates its deep regret over the situation, and conveys its understanding of the significant pains being endured by citizens and commuters in the protracted situation.”



The Commissioner added that citizens will be updated on situation accordingly.” (NAN)

