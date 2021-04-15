KDSG distributes 5,000 healthcare identification cards to vulnerable groups

 The Kaduna State Contributory Management Authority (KAD-CHMA)  distributed additional 5,000  basic care identification cards to  vulnerable  groups under a mop up exercise in the state.

The Director-General the State Contributory Management Authority, Aliyu Saidu, disclosed this on Thursday to the News Agency Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna.

He said that the state government had so far distributed 45,000 identification cards to the groups out of the 60,000 it captured under its universal healthcare programme.

He said the exercise was  concentrated  in the local government areas facing various security challenges.

He said  the state government conducted the exercise to ensure that all residents including the vulnerable groups were  covered insurance scheme.

“We were able to conduct the mop up exercise for local government areas with security challenges where we covered both the aged, under five and people with disabilities,” he said.

According to him, the government had a universal  basic healthcare programme targeted at vulnerable groups for them to access free healthcare in the state.

He, however, noted that the  identification cards  were only valid for one year and would be renewed after expiration.

Saidu said that the state government would continue with the scheme  to transform its healthcare sub- sector for the benefits the people in the state.

” Kaduna State in this contributory scheme is almost ahead of others and I wish to see  people accessing healthcare soon.

“This programme is performance-based  and I want the state to lead while others follow.”

He urged the beneficiaries, especially pregnant women and mothers, to utilise the opportunity by patronising the of choices to tackle challenges.

“You have a lot of priviledges to benefit from the services which include: emergency,  antenatal care, deliveries, neonatal care, surgical services, internal medicine and postnatal care.

“Others include: Gynaecology care, childhood Illnesses, chronic disease management, Ophthalmic care, Family , lmmunisation, Blood Transfusion, Dental Care , X-RAY services and laboratory services.

” As it stands, we are the second highest in the country, we just started middle of  last year.

” We are getting across to them because we  see  how much the scheme is impacting on the lives of our people.

” Most people lost lives because of minimal disease and were afraid to remove money from pockets to pay for the treatment,” Saidu said.(NAN)

