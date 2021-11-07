KDSG directs stricter enforcement of the ban on street begging, hawking –official

The Kaduna state government has directed relevant agencies to ensure stricter enforcement of the laws against almajiris, begging, and street hawking in the state.



A statement from Muyiwa Adekeye, Special Adviser on Media and Communication to the governor, on Sunday, reminded ‘’all residents that the state has laws protecting children and banning street begging and hawking.‘’



The statement said that the government had directed the taskforce charged with enforcing the recent security restrictions, including the ban on motorcycles, to also take action against abuse of child rights, street begging and hawking as part of its mandate.



Adekeye appealed to all citizens to cooperate with the security agencies in the enforcement of the relevant laws, and upholding law and order in the state. (NAN)

