KDSG, development partners working to improve wellbeing of Nigerians–Official

The Kaduna State Government says it is working with development partners to deliver life-changing projects that will improve the well-being of people in the state.

Mr Salisu Lawal, Director, Development Aid Coordination, Planning and Budget Commission, said this in Kaduna on Thursday, during the 2022 first quarter meeting of the Technical Working Group on donor funded projects.

Lawal said that the state government had mobilised resources from different development partners, in the form of grants and loans, to deliver development projects that would improve the living condition of the people.

He said that there were 11 loan projects and about 14 grant projects across different sectors being implemented across the state.

The director listed some of the development partners as the World Bank, African Development Bank, Islamic Development Bank, EXIM Bank, India, French Development Agency, Global Fund, and International Development Association.

According to him, others are Food and Agriculture Organisation, United Nations Organisations, United Kingdom Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

“World Bank for example is supporting the state in various projects cutting across health and nutrition, education, agriculture, governance, roads infrastructure and COVID-19 response, among others.

“The Islamic Development bank and African Development Banks are also supporting Kaduna State to improve access to quality healthcare and education services, water, sanitation, and hygiene.

“Other areas of intervention include malaria, HIV and AIDs, and Tuberculosis control,” Lawal said.

He also said that the objective of the meeting was to receive reports on the status of donor funded projects in the state, discuss achievements and address challenges.

The director sad that the meeting was also to share lessons learnt that would improve the effectiveness, quality, and efficiency of project implementation, and to accelerate achievement of results and targets. (NAN)

