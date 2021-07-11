KDSG declares 12th July work-free day for late Bantex

The Kaduna State Government has formally announced the death of former Deputy Governor His Excellency, Barnabas Yusuf Bala (Bantex). The state government has declared Monday, 12th July 2021 as a work-free day in honour of his memory and service to the state.

Architect Barnabas Bala, who served as Deputy Governor of Kaduna State from May 2015 to May 2019, died today in Abuja.

Malam Nasir El-Rufai has sent a personal message of condolence to the family, noting that it was a blessing to know Bantex and to work with him. The governor acknowledged his commitment to the progress of Kaduna State and prayed God to grant him peaceful repose and to comfort his family.

