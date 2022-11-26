KDSG condoles with victims of bandit attacks in 3 LGAs 

By Mohammed Tijjani

Kaduna, Nov. 25, 2022 (NAN)The Kaduna State Government (KDSG) has condoled with victims of attack in Giwa, Birnin Gwari and Kajuru Local Government Area (LGAs).

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs , Mr Samuel Aruwan, made the condolence known in a statement issued on Friday in Kaduna.

Aruwan said, “On a sad note, the Kaduna state government has sent its deepest commiserations to families of several victims who were killed in attacks by bandits in Giwa, Birnin Gwari and Kajuru LGAs”.

According to him, security agencies informed to the government that bandits attacked Rafin Sarki in Giwa LGA, with 11 locals confirmed killed.

“Similar briefings revealed that Cibiya and Karamai communities in Kufana, Kajuru LGA were attacked by bandits and two people were killed while several people were injured, ” he said.

The commissioner further said that bandits killed two people in Damari, Birnin Gwari LGA of the state..

He said that Gov. Nasir El-Rufai expressed deep sadness at these reports, and sent his heartfelt sympathy to the families of the slain victims, while praying for the repose of their souls.

“The governor also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured,” Aruwan said.

He added that the government was engaging the security forces on the development and other fronts. (NAN)

