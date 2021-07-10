KDSG condems killings in 3 LGAs, disappearance of 5 youths

Gov. Nasir El-Rufai, of Kaduna State has condemned the killings and disappearance of  some citizens in , Igabi, Chikun and Jema’a Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.


The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs,Mr Samuel , relayed the feelings of the governor through a issued on Friday in Kaduna.


“Security Agencies had previously reported killings of citizens in Kibori, Katsit and Afana in Local Government Areas (LGA), and Amana Kasuwa of Igabi LGA.


”This is before reporting the killing of nine   on Friday 9th July, at Warkan village of LGA, and at Kakkau area of Chikun LGA.


“The Governor condoled the families that lost their loved ones and wished the citizens who injuries, speedy recovery,” said in the .


  said that the governor also directed the Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency to urgently assess damages at Warkan village and provide relief to the affected citizens.


“The disappearance of five in Kafanchan town of Jema’a LGA was also reported  the security agencies on Friday,” added.


said the governor appealed to the affected families to remain calm as security agencies were investigating the incidents.


According to him, the governor  has been receiving hourly briefings  on the attack at Warkan village in Zangon Kataf LGA, as well as the general security situation in the State.


The Commissioners said the Governor had on Thursday and Friday, discussed with the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Luky  Irabor, and the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba Alkali.(NAN)

