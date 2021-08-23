KDSG cautions communities against engaging in reprisal killings

The Kaduna State on Sunday appealed people the state desist from engaging in reprisal killings.


Mr Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, quoted the Acting Governor the state, Dr Hadiza Balarabe , as making the appeal .


In a statement issued on Sunday, Aruwan said the appeal was sequel the killing three persons in Zango Kataf  Local Area the state.


He said the three persons  were reported have been killed in an attack unidentified persons who stormed Ribok, Tsoriyang and Kankada general area Zangon Kataf LGA.


“According reports from security agencies, the attack was a reprisal the earlier attack in Ungwan Dooh (Mado) area.


“The reprisal targeted the residence one person , where three residents were killed,” he said.


Aruwan said four residents were injured while one car, three houses and eight huts, were  destroyed.


According him, the military and police arrived the scene and evacuated scores persons safety.


“The Acting Governor appeals for calm and urges residents desist from reprisal killings while security carry on investigations,” he said.(NAN).

