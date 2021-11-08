KDSG briefs stakeholders on security challenges, policies

The Kaduna State Government at the weekend held a meeting with stakeholders where it briefed them on issues bordering on security and other government policies.

The meeting, which held at the Murtala Square Kaduna, was chaired by Gov. Nasir El-Rufai.

He said the meeting was to brief stakeholders on the security challenges and said so far the security operatives have been quite successful, noting that security breaches had reduced.

The governor said the shutting down of some weekly markets and the regulation of the activities of motorcyclists would be renewed for another one month.

“We are not imposing hardship on certain people but they can see the benefits of the actions we have taken.

“We got good suggestions from stakeholders which would be used to modify some of our policies. It has been a very rich and engaging conversations,“ he disclosed.

He said that some of the state urban renewal projects were at an advanced stage, pointing out that at the end of the month President Muhammadu Buhari would inaugurate them.

He promised that some of the other projects would be completed before the end of his tenure.

El-Rufai said the his administration was particularly pleased with the support clerics were giving the Religious Preaching Regulatory Council.

The council, he said, was established to ensure that clerics are committed to peace in their preaching and sermons.

He assured the stakeholders that a number of social protection programmes have been introduced by the federal and the state governments to reduce the hardship being faced by Nigerians.

He pledged to continue to introduce new ones to cover all Kaduna State residents.

At the meeting, the governor also announced new administrators for Birnin Gwari and Jaba local government councils.

The officials of security agencies operating in the state also briefed the stakeholders on the efforts and actions they have taken to curtail security challenges.

Stakeholders, who attended the meeting, included the leadership of professional groups, civil societies, senior citizens, security operatives, religious and communities leaders. (NAN)

