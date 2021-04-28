The Kaduna State Tuberculosis and Leprosy Control Programme, says it has commenced free chest x-ray for clinical Tuberculosis diagnosis in children.The State Program Manager, Dr Abubakar Sadiq made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Kaduna.Sadiq said the free X Ray is part of the strategy to improve “

Tuberclosis indices in the state since the children cannot produced speturm.”According to him, children are more predisposed and have low immunity.The official noted that childhood Tuberclosis case detection is currently at five per cent of the total cases diagnosed in 2020 in the state, far below the national minimum of 10 per cent.” We will do more to improve childhood Tuberclosis case detection this year,”

Sadiq added.The official said that the program would intensify Tuberclosis case finding through house-to-house search and screening of all hospital attendees in secondary and tertiary health facilities in the state.” We hope to intensify case finding of Tuberclosis cases through contact tracing.“

Every Tuberclosis case that comes to us, we will go to the family and get them especially the children because we want to identify more of the children and place them on treatment.”He said they would also engage nutrition clinics to improve childhood Tuberclosis diagnosis.According to him,

the Tuberclosis programme has also introduce stool testing for children.” This effort has helped us in identifying Tuberclosis in children,” he said.Sadiq said the program would also engage health facilities not providing Tuberclosis services to improve presumptive Tuberclosis case identification, to tackle the menace.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

