KDSG appoints Usman as new Emir for Kauru

Nasir-El-Rufai Kaduna state gov

Gov. Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State has approved the appointment of Alhaji Ya’u Shehu Usman, former Sarkin Fadan Kauru, as the new Emir of Kauru.


This is contained statement by Mr Adekeye, Special Adviser on and Communication el-Rufai, and made available newsmen on Saturday in Kaduna.


The statement said that Usman, who hails the Wadai ruling house, succeeds the late emir,
Alhaji Ja’afaru , who died in January 2021.


Usman, Chairman of the Kaduna State Fiscal Responsibility Commission, was born on 15 May, 1955 in Kauru and joined the Kaduna State Civil Service in 1977.


The new traditional retired in 2012 as Director, Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MoFI), Office of the Accountant General, Kaduna State.


An accountant, Usman was a former Chairman, Giwa Local Government Council, Secretary the Kaduna South Local Government Council, and overseer of Zangon Kataf Local Government Council.


He is also a of the Kaduna State Transition Committee and , governing board of the Kaduna State Urban Planning Development (KASUPDA. (NAN)

