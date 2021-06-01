Kaduna State Government has appointed five new permanent secretaries to fill vacancies created by the exit of incumbents, one of whom sadly died in service.

A statement issued from Sir Kashim Ibrahim House on Tuesday, named Abubakar Abba Umar, Yusuf Sale and Adamu Atama as well as Balarabe Wakili and Ya’u Y Tanko as the new permanent secretaries.

The statement which was signed by Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Mr Muyiwa Adekeye, said that Governor Nasir El-Rufai ‘’has expressed KDSG’s gratitude for the services of three Permanent Secretaries: Musa Adamu, Amina Adamu Ikara and Sabiu Sani, who are leaving the public service.’’

Adekeye disclosed that Ibrahim S Jere is now the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture, while Dr Haliru M Soba remains in the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Technology but Mahmud Shuaibu has moved to the Finance Ministry.

The Special Adviser further said that Adamu M Mansur is now the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Habiba Shekarau is in the Housing and Urban Development Ministry while Stephen Joseph has moved to the Ministry of Human Services and Social Development.

According to the statement, Abdullahi Sani and Chris Adapar Umar remain in the Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs and Ministry of Justice respectively while Mahmud N Yamusa is now the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Sports Development.

The statement further said that Mohammed M Shuaibu has been deployed to Ministry of Finance and Phoebe S Yayi is the new Permanent Secretary in the Planning and Budget Commission while Abubakar Abba Umar will be in the Ministry of Local Government Affairs.

Yusuf Sale is now in the Ministry of Education while Adamu Atama is Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources and Bashir Umar Lere remains in the Ministry of Public Works and Infrastructure.

Adekeye also said that Nuhu Buzun is the Permanent Secretary of Cabinet and Political Affairs(Office of the SSG) and Muhammad Bashir Umar is the Permanent Secretary, General Service(Office of the SSG).

The Special Adviser said that Aisha K. Mohammed is Permanent Secretary Civil Service Commission, Murtala M Dabo, Permanent Secretary, Public Service Office(Office of the Head of Service) and Amina A Sulaiman is Permanent Secretary Establishment.

Other Permanent Secretaries include Balarabe Wakili, Teachers Service Board and Ya’u Y Tanko, Local Government Service Board.

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Related

No tags for this post.