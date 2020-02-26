KDSG appoints Legal Adviser for KADGIS, others

The Kaduna State Government has announced the appointment of Saida Sa’ad-Bugaje as the Legal Adviser for the Kaduna Geographic Information Service (KADGIS), to strengthen its in-house capacity.

A statement from Sir Kashim Ibrahim House said that the she is expected to be charged with implementing modern land administration in the state.

The statement which was signed by Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Mr Muyiwa Adekeye, further disclosed that Dr. Zayad Danlami Tsiga has been appointed as Special Assistant on Economic Matters to Governor Nasir El Rufai.

The Special Adviser further said that Mukhtar Maigamo has been re-designated as Special Assistant (Finance) and redeployed to the team at the Kaduna Investment and Finance Company (KIFC).

The statement disclosed that the new Legal Adviser of KADGIS studied Law at the University of Sheffield and was called to the bar in 1999.

‘’She has worked as a private legal practitioner and as a corporate lawyer with Motorola’s Nigeria office. She also has experience in politics and civic activism, working with NGOs on women’s rights issues,’’ it added.

According to the statement, Zayad Tsiga was born in 1992 and ‘’ holds a Ph.D. in Supply Chain Management from the University of Nottingham. He graduated with first class honours in Business Information Technology from Coventry University in 2013.’’

Adekeye also said that Maigamo, a former banker, is moving from the media unit in the Government House, to be part of the team working to reposition KIFC.