KDSG announces mandatory use of Residents Card, NIN

Kaduna State Government has called on the state residents to register for Kaduna Residents Card before May 1 for improved service delivery at the state’s Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs). Dr Zayyad Tsiga, Executive Secretary of the Kaduna State Residents Registration Agency (KADSRRA), made the call at a press conference on Thursday in Kaduna. He said that the MDAs would offer services only to people with Kaduna Residents Card or the National Identification Number (NIN) as from May 1.

‘’Kaduna State has the second highest number of enrolments into the National Identity Database (NIDB) with 3,130,857 enrolments against the projected population of 9,476,055 million people, giving us a coverage of about 33 per cent as at 15th February 2021. ‘’This new policy is being implemented with a view to further improve service delivery at all MDAs, enhance the state’s digital economy and e-governance initiatives, social and financial inclusion and much more,’’ he said.

Tsiga said that 100 per cent enrolment of Kaduna State residents into the national database in the nearest future would require additional enrolment centres in all the 255 wards in the state. The executive secretary said that model primary health care centres would be used for the exercise in addition to the 73 enrolment centres across the state. “’The State, through KADSRRA, plans to begin distribution of the State Residents Card in the first quarter of this year.

“The card seeks to eliminate the need for multiple identity cards across various cases including hospital and employee identity cards,‘’ he added. According to Tsiga, only residents who have NIN with valid Kaduna State residential addresses, will be issued Kaduna State Residents Card. “This is to ensure that data of our residents is only collected once.

‘’Residents, who obtained their NIN using an address of another state but now reside in Kaduna, are required to visit any enrolment centre to update their NIN with their Kaduna State address in order to get the State Residents Card,’’ he said. He said that KADSRRA had been working closely with the National Identity Management Commission since 2015.

“The working relationship is to foster orderly development of an identity sector to build a modern identity management system for Nigeria, while specifically expediting enrolment of Kaduna State residents into the national identity database,’’ he said. (NAN)