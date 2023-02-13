KC tourism, entertainment industry: TAC, TAFAFI, AFIMS, others to boost development

The much talked initiative by the private sector to support the government in grassroots development, is receiving a boost in Kogi Central of Kogi state Tourism, entertainments, craft and arts which are the heart of development and hub of the zone’s economic growth are now receiving attention from a wide range of enterprise and annual project promoters across the area.

The initiative, which is being facilitated by Trans Atlantic Centre, (TAC), a not-for-profit research, recreation and community development concern, is in collaboration with other interests, which include Tafari Hotel and Suites, AFIM Hotels Limited and the annual Ebira Carnival Project. Others are Calabash Film Production, MLC Television Production and Newsdiary online among others .

Already, the Office of the Senior Special Adviser to the Executive Governor of Kogi state, on Entertainment and New Media has endorsed the project and providing official support through promotions.

Lined up for execution as part of the collaboration are two epoch-making events, which include the first Kogi Central All Artistes and Entertainment Summit and the Tourism, Arts and Craft Expo 2023.

Some of the expectations from the two events are to build the capacity of major stakeholders in the tourism and entertainment industries, provide certification for participants as well as set in motion the process of developing the business for local and foreign interests.

In a chat with the lead facilitator of the programs and projects, Mr. Mohammed Bougei Attah of TAC, he disclosed that the projects are part of the ongoing efforts to support the Kogi State Government in driving development to the people and the area through the private sector. In his worlds, he claimed “we cannot always claim to support the government without something on the ground to show. The initiative and partnership therefore are aimed exposing the area and the state to foreign direct investment, encouraging real tourism development and making the central a truly transit haven for visitors”.