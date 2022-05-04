Kayode Fayemi formally joins APC presidential race

Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti state on Wednesday joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential race for 2023 election.



Fayemi, also the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum(NGF) made the declaration when he addressed a news conference at the Transcop Hilton Hotel, Abuja.

He promised to address Nigeria’s security challenge by leading the military in the frontline against bandits and terrorists.



Fayemi promised to place priority on the economy, agriculture and infrastructure as well as ensure good governance, unity and national cohesion.

The governor said that he decided to join the race after consultations with political associates, traditional rulers and APC critical stakeholders.

He said he was honoured by by the presence of Nigerians at the declaration, saying that their presence has further encouraged him in actualising his presidential ambition.



“Your presence reinforces my personal conviction that we are at a moment in the history of our country and of the world at large where we must.

“As a people, make the choices that will ensure that our nation is able to prosper in peace, unity, safety and security in the comity of nations.

“At trying times such as we were traversing as a nation which is also being witnessed on a global scale could, if properly managed, be converted into transformatory moments.



“This will allow both for the achievement of a fundamental national reset and a major leap forward in our affairs, as a people, I believe that if guided by the right leadership coalition, Nigerians are determined not to allow tough times to deter them or to lose sight of the gains of a better country,” he said.

Fayemi said he joined the presidential race not with prior assumptions about what it would yield nor with any sense of personal entitlement.

“However, after a careful consideration of where we are as a nation and the many perspectives which are emerging about the challenges, old and new, which we must gird our loins to tackle and transcend.



“I am convinced that my entry into the race to bear the standard of the APC will offer our members and Nigerians the opportunity to examine competing visions for national rebirth in the best interest of our country.

“And it is on the foundation of a clear vision accompanied by a carefully thought out programme of action that I present my candidature.

“I do so fully convinced on the basis of what I have experienced, heard, and seen about the demands of the times and the aspirations of our people,” he said.

Fayemi’s declaration was witnessed by his wife Erelu Bisi, Ekiti APC governorship aspirant, Biodun Oyebanji, members of Ekiti House of Assembly and traditional rulers from the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that about 12 aspirants have so far joined the APC presidential race.

Some of them included Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Mr Rotimi Amaechi, the Minister of Transportation and Sen. Rochas Okorocha.

Others were Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi, Dr Chris Ngige, the Minister of Labour and Productivity, Mr Chukwuemeka Nwajuba, the Minister of State for Education, Gov. David Umuahi of Ebonyi and Mr Adams Oshiomhole.(NAN)

