Kauru crisis: Again Peace commission meets stakeholders

The Kaduna Peace Commission on Thursday again met with stakeholders from Chawai Chiefdom in Kauru Local Government Area of the state, with the aim to proffer solutions to the recurring communal clashes in the area.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Nov. 4, 2017 Gov. Nasir el-Rufai set up the commission saddled with the responsibility of addressing the various ethnic and religious conflicts in the state.

Speaking at the meeting, the commission’s Permanent Commissioner, Hajiya Khadijah Hawaja, said the meeting was a follow up to a previous dialogue with natives of Irigwe.

“This is a continuation of the dialogue the Peace Commission has been facilitating within the Chawai Chiefdom.

“We realised it is important to isolate the warring parties and hold separate talks with them.

“And so we started by sitting with the Irigwe people two months ago to get the facts of what is actually happening in the area that has caused so much violence.

“And today we are sitting with the Fulani. The essence is to give them a safe space where they can ventilate their grievances and suggest a way out,’’ she added

Hawaja said she was hopeful the warring parties would reach an agreement on how they can co-exist peacefully.

In his remarks, Abdullahi Aliyu, Assistant Secretary of Miyetti Allah in Kauru, called for equity, fairness and inclusion as a way of ending the persistent herders-farmers conflict.

Aliyu maintained that a situation where the Fulani are called and treated as `strangers’ in communities they reside was unacceptable.

Also, Yakubu Baido, the Southern Kaduna Zonal Youth leader of Miyetti Allah commended the commission for the initiative to convene the meeting and called for peace in the Chiefdom.

NAN reports that on Aug. 7, the commission met stakeholders from Chawai Chiefdom to further proffer solutions to the recurring communal clashes in the area. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...