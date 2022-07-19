Katsina youths urge FG to adopt holistic approach in curtailing insecurity

The Concern Katsina Youth Vanguard, has called on the Federal Government to adopt holistic approach in curtailing the rate of insecurity in the state.

The spokesman of the group, Malam Abu Makera, in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, expressed great concern over the recent breakdown of law and order in some villages and communities in the state.

Makera said the situation was not only displacing people locally, but also forcing some people to move to neighbouring countries.

“Many of non-state actors who are laying siege on communities have plunged them into a state of helplessness which ordinarily seem frightening has become a usual occurrence in some communities.”

He, therefore, called on the Federal Government to deploy more security to the affected communities before it was too late.

“This ugly security threat is becoming worrisome and embarrassing because this is the home state of President Muhammadu Buhari who is the chief security officer of the country.

“It is obvious that the situation is beyond the security agents attached to the state. Therefore, we are using this medium to call on the Federal Government to deploy more security to the area. (NAN)

