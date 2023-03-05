Katsina youths urge Bola Tinubu to appoint people of integrity, vast experience in his cabinet

Abdullahi Shugaba

A Coalition of Youth Organisations in Katsina State under aegis of Katsina Youth Enlightenment Crusade on Peace and Development, has urged President- elect, Bola Tinubu, to consult widely before picking people to represent Katsina State in his cabinet.

The appeal was made by the Convener and Vice Chairman, Board of Trustees of Katsina Youths Enlightenment, Malam Muhammad Danjuma-Katsina, during a news conference in Katsina on Sunday.

Danjuma-Katsina said that the conference was held in collaboration with about 20 selected and well recognised Civil Society Groups across the 34 local government areas of the state.

” A cursory look at the elections results released by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will convince any unbiased mind that the elections, though not perfect, was at least credible,” the group said.



.

“A good point in mind is the way some presidential candidates lost their home states to other candidates from other states. And even the current president couldn’t deliver his state.”

“We therefore, appeal to relevant stakeholders to rectify all the anomalies recorded in the last presidential and National Assembly Elections and improve on the upcoming Gubernatorial and State Assembly polls slated for March. 11.”

The youths also appealed to the incoming President to complete all the ongoing projects in the state.

According to them, the projects include the rail line from Kano to Niger Republic through Daura in Katsina State, the dual carriage from Kano to Katsina, 75MW Electricity Solar Plant in Lambar Rimi in Rimi Local Government of the state.

Others are the Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) Booster Station in Katsina and to establish Federal University of Agriculture in Funtua.

The youths noted that Funtua was the agricultural food basket of the state that supplied food to Katsina, the nation and beyond.

“Therefore we are calling on the incoming administration to give it the necessary attention it deserves through foreign and national aid by investing in it’s agricultural potentials.” (NAN)