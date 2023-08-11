Katsina United unveil new coach Tony Bolus

By Aminu Daura

Nigerian Professional Football League club, Katsina United have announced the appointment of Tony Bolus as new coach.

Chairman of Katsina United, Alhaji Surajo Malumfashi, unveiled the new coach on Friday.

“We’re delighted to announce Tony Bolus has joined the club as our Chief Coach. He replaces Usman Abdullah, who guided the Chanji Boys to NPFL promotion in Asaba last month,” he said.

Surajo said the new gaffer, who left Yobe Desert Stars, signed a two-year contract with the Chanji Boys.

Speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) after putting pen to paper, Bolus said, “it’s a great opportunity to be part of this great team.

“I want to thank the chairman, board members and the supporters for giving me this wonderful opportunity.

“I am here to work hard and do the job. It’s never going to be easy but I’m here to work and make the team win.”

NAN reports that the new gaffer has professional coaching certification such as UEFA C Diploma 2022, CAF coaching license 2016 and TIKI TAKA coaching license 2015.

The 2023/24 Nigerian Professional Football League season will kick off on Saturday Aug. 26. (NAN)

