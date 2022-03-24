Katsina United FC appoints former Enyimba coach as Technical Adviser

The management of Katsina United Football Club has unveiled Usman Abdallah as the club’s new Technical Adviser.

The unveiling was performed on Wednesday in Katsina by the Club Chairman, Abdulsamad Badamasi, alongside some of the club’s officials.

Badamasi explained that the new Technical Adviser has signed a 21-month contract, effective from March 23, 2022 to December 22, 2023.

“This signing of a new technical adviser is aimed at rebranding the team, to enable it return to form for more success in the ongoing 2021/2022 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL),” he said.

Abdallah, while speaking during the ceremony, thanked the club’s management for giving him the chance to serve and contribute towards the development of football game in the state.

“I assure you of doing my best to transform the club and enhance the performance of the players,” he said.

The former coach of Enyimba International FC of Aba howevernappealed to the club management to give him all the needed support to enable him succeed.

While giving a brief on Abdallah during the unveiling, club’s spokesperson, Nasir Gide, said the coach was born on July 16 of 1974 at Tarauni Local Government Area of Kano State.

“He has previously served as Chief/Head Coach of Enyimba, Technical Adviser at Junior Kano Pillars, FC Toulon France, FC Se’te France, FC Frontignan France, Ballene FC France and Jollilad FC of Singapore, among other clubs.

“Abdallah has won the NPFL title in 2019, and was CAF Confederation Cup semi-finalist in 2018 and a runner-up in the Bangladesh Premier League as Coach/Player.

“Similarly, he has gained experience at different clubs both here in Nigeria and abroad,” Gide said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Katsina United FC management recently dispensed with the services of Azeez Audu as the club’s Technical Adviser.(NAN)

