Katsina: Troops arrest 5 bandits, set hideout on fire

#TrackNigeria – The Nigerian Army has said that troops have arrested five members of bandits/kidnappers’ syndicate that has been ‘terrorising’ Funtua -Faskari surrounding villages.





This was disclosed by Army Spokesman, Colonel Sagir Musa who said in a statement that

troops of 17 Brigade Nigerian Army, on Exercise Harbin Kunama 111, recorded the feat following their deployment to Faskari in Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State.He added that that the operation came on the heels of credible information received from good Samaritans.

Afterwards, he said, troops conducted a successful cordon and search as well as raid operations at Sheme village, Ruwan Godiya forest and surrounding localities.

“The operations resulted in the arrest of 5 kidnappers behind Sheme village, along Ruwan-Godiya forest axis. At the moment, patrols are ongoing in the neighbouring suspected bandits’ hideouts,” Colonel Musa said.

The Army spokesman further revealed that during preliminary investigation, the apprehended suspects confessed to have been involved in the recorded kidnapping incidents in the general area, as well as sending their victims to their ring leaders that are based in the deep forest at Ruwan-Godiya.

“Consequently, troops further exploited deep into Ruwan-Godiya Forest setting Bandits/Kidnappers hideouts on fire,” Colonel Musa said.

Troops continued to dominate the area with patrols, to deny the bandits/kidnappers freedom of action.

The statement further enjoined members of the public to give credible information about suspicious movements of bandits and criminals to the nearest army or any other security agencies for necessary action.

