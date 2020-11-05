Katsina to spend N2.8bn on 461km feeder roads – Commissioner

The Katsina State Government has says it will spend N2.8 billion on construction of 461 kilometers of feeder roads across the 34 local government areas of the state.

The Commissioner, Ministry for Rural Development, Alhaji Mustapha Kanti-Bello disclosed this on Thursday in Katsina, while briefing newsmen on the achievements recorded by the ministry.

He disclosed that local governments in Katsina Central have 144 kilometres to be covered, while Katsina North and South have 166 and 151 kilometres respectively.

Kanti-Bello said that the project which was awarded to AFDIN Construction Company in 2018, had completed 158 kilometres of the work representing 34 per cent.