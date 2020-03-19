Katsina suspected case of COVID-19 is negative – Commissioner

The Katsina State Commissioner for Information, Yakubu Danja, says the only suspected case of Coronavirus (COVID-19), in the state is negative.

Danja disclosed this while briefing newsmen in Katsina, on Thursday.

“I am pleased to inform you that the result of the suspected case is out and the person is negative,” he declared.

He said that by the result, the state had no case of COVID-19 as initially suspected.

He recalled on that on March 18, 2020, a news conference was held by the officials of the state’s Ministry of Health, where they announced that there was suspected case of COVID-19 in the state.

“I would like to this use this opportunity to call on the good people of the state to keep calm and remain informed on COVID-19 update.

“Avoid spreading unverified information especially through the social media,” he advised.

The commissioner further charged the people to maintain high level of personal and environmental hygiene, such as frequent hand washing and cleanliness.

According to him, people should avoid social gatherings except where necessary, visit the nearest health facility, as well as get necessary information, including traveling.

Danja said that the state government would do everything possible to safeguard the health of the entire citizens through effective healthcare delivery.

The ministry had on Wednesday in a news conference, told some journalist that a lecturer in one of the state’s tertiary institutions was being suspected of contracting corona virus.

The Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Dr Kabari Mustapha, said the suspected person, who recently returned from Malaysia, was in self-isolation and developed symptoms which warranted further investigations. (NAN)