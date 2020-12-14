Katsina students kidnap: Replace service chiefs now – Group urges FG

The Progressive Students Movement (PSM), a pan-African students movement, has called for the replacement of the nation’s service chiefs in the aftermath of the kidnap of hundreds of secondary school students in Katsina State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina State has confirmed that 333 students are missing following an attack on the Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State on Friday night.

The President of PSM, Mr Bestman Okereafor, made the call in a statement made available to NAN in Enugu on Monday.