Katsina students kidnap: Replace service chiefs now – Group urges FG

The Progressive Students Movement (PSM), a pan-African students movement, has called for the replacement of the nation’s service chiefs in the aftermath of the kidnap of hundreds of secondary school students in Katsina State.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina State has confirmed that 333 students are missing following an attack on the Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State on Friday night.
The President of PSM, Mr Bestman Okereafor, made the call in a statement made available to NAN in Enugu on Monday.
Okereafor said that PSM totality condemned the kidnap of the students.
According to him, the group calls for the immediate replacement of all service chiefs in the country.
“Furthermore, we are passionately calling on the Federal Government to consider not just the procurement of latest arms and ammunition for our brave combatants.
“But to also commence the urgent distribution of these arms and ammunition to basically fight criminal elements and bandits terrorising the country,’’ he said.
Okereafor also urged security agencies to redouble their efforts in securing the nation, especially during this Yuletide.
In a related development, PSM boss also appealed to Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to consider calling off its ongoing strike in the best interest of Nigerian students. (NAN)
