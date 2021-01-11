Katsina State’s SSG urges FG to focus on borders to block arms proliferation

Secretary to the State Government in Katsina State, Alhaji Mustapha Inuwa, on Monday urged the Federal Government to plug all loopholes leading to the proliferation of firearms.

Inuwa told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Katsina that the Federal Government should particularly focus on Nigeria’s borders with Niger Republic, Chad, and Cameroon.

He noted that Katsina, Zamfara, Sokoto, Borno, Taraba and Adamawa states currently experiencing security challenges, insurgency, banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling and other crimes shared common borders with the three countries.