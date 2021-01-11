Katsina State’s SSG urges FG to focus on borders to block arms proliferation

Secretary to the State Government in Katsina State, Alhaji Mustapha Inuwa, on Monday urged the Federal Government to plug all loopholes leading to the proliferation of firearms.
Inuwa told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Katsina that the Federal Government should particularly focus on Nigeria’s borders with Niger Republic, Chad, and Cameroon.
He noted that Katsina, Zamfara, Sokoto, Borno, Taraba and Adamawa states currently experiencing security challenges, insurgency, banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling and other crimes shared common borders with the three countries.
“We wonder why there are proliferations of firearms among hoodlums in the affected areas.
“It is my fervent belief that if the government will block all the leakages in border areas through which firearms and ammunition are smuggled into this country, the better for us,’’ he said.
Inuwa, however, commended the Federal Government for the giant strides it had taken in the fight against banditry and insurgency.
He noted that the battle against insecurity should be collectively fought and not left to government alone. (NAN)
