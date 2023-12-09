Saturday, December 9, 2023
HomeAnti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectKatsina State’s Gov. Radda probes beneficiaries of Anchor Borrowers Programme
Anti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectNewsPoliticsProject

Katsina State’s Gov. Radda probes beneficiaries of Anchor Borrowers Programme

Chimezie Godfrey
By Chimezie Godfrey
0
20

Gov. Dikko Radda of Katsina State has inaugurated a 12-man committee to investigate the beneficiaries and implementation of the Federal Government’s Anchor Borrower Programme in the state.

The CBN, in line with its developmental functions, established the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme to create economic linkages between smallholder farmers and reputable companies (anchors) involved in the production and processing of key agricultural commodities.

The core of the programme is to provide loans (in kind and cash) to smallholder farmers to boost agricultural production, create jobs, and reduce food import bill towards conservation of foreign reserve.

It was reported, however, that the smallholder farmers either did not refund loans given or as cooperatives made the cost of their produce out of reach of Nigerians.

Radda’s media aide, Malam Ibrahim Kaula, stated in Katsina on Saturday that the governor mandated the committee to investigate government’s role in the programme and to determine its level of commitment.

“The committee is also to identify beneficiaries of the programme and determine whether they paid back the loans they were given.

“It was also mandated to provide suggestions that would assist the state government to overcome challenges hindering the programme’s successful implementation,’’ Kaula stated.

He added that the committee has the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Abdullahi Garba-Faskari, as Chairman, and Mr Aliyu Isah of the governor’s office as Secretary.

Kaula stated also that Radda charged the committee to justify the confidence reposed in its members by diligently discharging the assignment.

The committee is expected to submit its report in two weeks, beginning from Dec. 7. (NAN)

By Abbas Bamalli

Previous article
Tinubu’s 2024 Budget Priorities Echo the Core Tenets of the Renewed Hope Agenda – Idris
Next article
Minister Calls on Media to Champion Awareness of the Upcoming Citizen Code Charter
Chimezie Godfrey
Chimezie Godfrey
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

ABOUT US

Newsdiaryonline is Your Newspaper for Breaking News, Investigative Stories, Interviews and Viewpoints about Nigeria.We report Entertainment, Music, Fashion, Sports stories and provide you with the latest breaking news and videos as they emerge.

Contact us: editor@newsdiaryonline.com

FOLLOW US

© NewsDiary All Right Reserved. Designed By DeedsTech.