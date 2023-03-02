Katsina State’s Gov. Masari sacks fifth government functionary in four days

By Abbas Bamalli

Gov. Aminu Masari has terminated the appointment of the Chairman, Board of Directors of Katsina State Transport Authority (KTSTA), Alhaji Bilyaminu Mohammed-Rimi.

Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Muntari Lawal stated in Katsina on Thursday that the termination of appointment took immediate effect.

He added that the governor also appointed Alhaji Gambo Abdulkadir-Rimi as the new chairman of the KTSTA board.

“Gov. Masari said Abdulkadir-Rimi’s appointment was on merit and in recognition of his past performance when he served the state in different capacities.

“He also seizes the opportunity to congratulate the new chairman and urged him to bring his vast experience to bear in the discharge of his duties,’’ Lawal added.

Abdulkadir-Rimi served as general manager at the KSTA from Dec. 2013 to Sept. 2015.

Gov. Masari also sacked Alhaji Tasi’u Dahiru-Dandagoro, the Commissioner for Works, Housing and Transport on Monday.

He sacked the Permanent Secretary, Sustainable Development Goals, Hajia Fatima Ahmed, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Alhaji Aminu Waziri.

Also given the boot was Alhaji Yusuf Barmo, Chairman of the state’s Pilgrims Welfare Board.

Lawal had stated on Monday that the sacking of the four was part of a move to make some strategic realignments and adjustments in the government. (NAN)