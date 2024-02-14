Katsina State to hold LG poll in February 2025

The Katsina State Independent Electoral Commission (KTSIEC), has slated Feb. 15, 2025 for the conduct of the state local government councils election.



Alhaji Lawal Alhassan, the Chairman, KTSIEC, stated this in Katsina on Wednesday when he addressed stakeholders.

Alhassan said that the announcement was in compliance with the provisions of Section 197 of the 1999 Constitution.



“And also, it’s in compliance with the Section 28 of the electoral Act 2022 as amended and the state electoral law, 2022 as amended and other relevant laws.

“We therefore, officially announced that Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025 has been slated for the conduct of the local government council election in the state.



“The notice will commence from today, Feb. 14, 2024 to Feb. 15, 2025, which gives 365 days as in accordance with section 28 of electoral Act 2022 as amended,” he said.

He said that candidates from all registered political parties were free to contest for the post of the Chairmanship and Councillorship at the election.



‘’Interested candidates are free to contest after meeting all the requirements, as contained in the election guidelines,’’ he said.

He said that the guidelines would be provided to all political parties and stakeholders for guidance and compliance.



“The guidelines and Time-Table will be distributed in due course. Only candidates sponsored by the registered political parties will be allowed to contest in the election.

“The commission urges stakeholders, particularly the political parties to comply and adhere to the laws and guidelines governing the conduct of the election in the state.

“The commission further urges the political parties, media, NGOs, CSOs and other interested persons and groups to give adequate publicity, enlightenment and sensitisation to electorate to come out in masse to elect their leaders of their choice,” he said.

He also appealed to security agencies in the state to provide adequate coverage throughout the process, especially in frontline areas.

“We also urge citizens in the state to be law abiding and shun any violence during the process,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the last local council election was held on April 11, 2022. (NAN)

By Abbas Bamalli