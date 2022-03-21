Katsina State NNPP gets new leadership through consensus 

By Abbas Bamalli

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has announced the election of its new executive officials in Katsina State, to run the affairs of the party for the next four years.

The newly elected Secretary of the party, Dr Sani Umar-Kankia, who disclosed this during the party’s Congress on Monday in Katsina, said Alhaji Gambo Salisu emerged Chairman.

He added that the Chairmanship of the party was zoned to Katsina Central, the Secretary to Daura zone, and the Treasurer to Funtua zone.

According to him, the party also has three vice Chairmen from the three zones of the state, adding that with this arrangement, the entire party structure is based on consensus.

“What we are here to do now is to solicit for their affirmation and affirm them; as you have seen, all our party’s supporters are here today to witness the event.

Also speaking, the interim Chairman of the party, Alhaji Hadi Mai-Dawa, said all arrangements had been made to ensure success of the party nationwide.

He said the NNPP had a strong structure across the 34 Local Government Areas of the state, and expressed optimism that success was on their side.

He said the party’s target was to ensure changes and ensure the developmental of the state and the country in general. (NAN)

