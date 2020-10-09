Katsina State Govt, NEWMAP collaborates on drainages

Katsina State Government and Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project, NEWMAP constructing about seven kilometers drainage and culverts in Jibia Local Government Area of the state.

Inspecting the projects in Jibia on Thursday, Gov. Masari expressed satisfaction that the work was being executed according to specification.

Masari charged the consultant handling the work to live up to the NEWMAP standard, pointing out that NEWMAP is a World Bank funded initiative.

The governor said that two years ago, there was heavy flood in Jibia town that left about 50 people dead, 20 others missing with several herds of animals and farmlands washed away and property destroyed.

“That disaster informed our decision to provide drainages and culverts in Jibia to effectively avert future occurrence of the calamity,” he said.

Earlier while briefing the governor, the Project Coordinator of NEWMAP in Katsina, Alhaji Ashiru Muhammad, explained that the project entailed construction of culverts and drainages that could channel heavy rain water to dams for irrigation in Jibia and its suburbs.

Muhammad said that the intervention is aimed at bringing to an end the perennial flooding in Jibia metropolis and environs that always claimed lives and properties. (NAN)